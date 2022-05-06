Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.
Shares of FND stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $145.89.
In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.
Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.