Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of FND stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.