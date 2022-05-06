Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.92.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.46 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after acquiring an additional 242,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.