FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 479,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 607,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 161.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter.

