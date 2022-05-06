Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70-28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.71 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

Flex stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 6,033,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,563. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

