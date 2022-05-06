Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

FISV stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

