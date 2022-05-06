First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FMBH stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $741.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

