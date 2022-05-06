First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to report $186.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.02 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $180.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $755.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,767. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

