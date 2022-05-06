First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Buys 4,000 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.