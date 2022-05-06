FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FGI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FGI Industries stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FGI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGI Industries (FGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.