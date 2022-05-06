Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$860.00 at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$735.00 to C$860.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $21.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $72.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $22.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $24.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $24.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $27.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $98.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$855.00.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$677.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$652.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$611.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

