Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,546. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

