Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 370,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,104. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

