Facet Wealth Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 4,208,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,789. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

