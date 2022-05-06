F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $28,123.29 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
