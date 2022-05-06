F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $28,123.29 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

