EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

EverQuote stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $35.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

