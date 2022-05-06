Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Vernon Irvin Sells 794 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

