Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETD opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.