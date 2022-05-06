Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 1,278,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,955,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

