Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) versus Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Critical Analysis

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and Superior Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus target price of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Superior Group of Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Superior Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $536.99 million 0.47 $29.44 million $1.70 9.15

Superior Group of Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Superior Group of Companies 5.07% 15.90% 7.93%

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; personal protective equipment; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, corporate awards, incentives and recognition programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and other branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, Tangerine, Gifts by Design, and Sutter's Mill brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

