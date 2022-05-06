Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovis Corporation is a medical technology company. Its range of products, services and integrated technologies fuel active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. Enovis Corporation, formerly known as Colfax Corporation, is based in Wilmington, DE. “

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

