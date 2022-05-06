Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.34.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
