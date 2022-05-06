Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

