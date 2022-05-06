Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at DA Davidson

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $130.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $30,462,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

