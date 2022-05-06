Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 17,474,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,752. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

