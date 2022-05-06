Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 48,734,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,820,340. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

