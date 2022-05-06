Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.21 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after buying an additional 101,356 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 8,172,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

