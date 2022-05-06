Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.24. 2,163,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

