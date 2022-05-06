Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 238 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Southern by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 644,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 375,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.06. 4,956,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

