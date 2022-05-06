Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,792 shares of company stock worth $12,454,317. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

