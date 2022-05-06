Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $213.85 million, a PE ratio of 639.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

