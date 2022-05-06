Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $127.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.