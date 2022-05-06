Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

