DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 million to $5.90 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 772,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DURECT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

