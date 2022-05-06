Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 12.33%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.