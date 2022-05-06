Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $446,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 38,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,239. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

