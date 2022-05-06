Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.17. 193,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,179. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The firm has a market cap of C$621.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$618.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

