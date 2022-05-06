Diamond (DMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,318.00

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $9,318.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001541 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,682,105 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

