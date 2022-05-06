Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $40.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.09.

HUN stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $343,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

