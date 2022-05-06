Desjardins Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

