Desjardins Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$11.50

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

