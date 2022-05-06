Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 319 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

NYSE K traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 174,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

