Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $464,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.41. 45,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,512. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

