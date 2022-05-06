Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $4.24 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.74. 7,684,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $420.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

