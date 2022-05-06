Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,635,000 after acquiring an additional 976,271 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $7.41 on Thursday, hitting $141.64. 14,559,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,598. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average of $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.