Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($58.95) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.31 ($109.80).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €30.99 ($32.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.10. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.