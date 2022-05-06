DeHive (DHV) One Day Volume Tops $56,495.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $162,768.22 and $56,495.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00223067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039763 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,605.74 or 1.93816212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

