Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,329 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. 20,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,166. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

