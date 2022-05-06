Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.