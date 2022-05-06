Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $343,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.83. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

