CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.68.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

