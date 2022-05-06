CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.23.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,227. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

