Critical Contrast: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) versus B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for B&M European Value Retail and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 1 5 2 0 2.13 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00

B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus price target of $31.84, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given B&M European Value Retail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B&M European Value Retail is more favorable than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90%

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $6.28 billion 0.95 $560.09 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.84 $1.26 billion $5.74 2.61

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, LNG, LPG, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.